A Modern Still Life 2 by olivetreeann
Photo 4804

A Modern Still Life 2

A classical still life with a modern electrical twist.
27th May 2024 27th May 24

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely still life but the electric power switches ( the modern electrical twist) annoy me -although the electric light bulb does not bother me -- I assume I am not modern enough !! ha !!
May 27th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
It still has an old world feel.
May 28th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
The light bulb changes the whole image.
May 28th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV Someday this one will be famous!
May 28th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Lovely
May 28th, 2024  
