Previous
Photo 4804
A Modern Still Life 2
A classical still life with a modern electrical twist.
27th May 2024
27th May 24
5
5
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9945
photos
193
followers
204
following
1316% complete
4797
4798
4799
4800
4801
4802
4803
4804
4801
4892
4802
4893
4803
4894
4804
4895
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
20th May 2024 8:47am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely still life but the electric power switches ( the modern electrical twist) annoy me -although the electric light bulb does not bother me -- I assume I am not modern enough !! ha !!
May 27th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
It still has an old world feel.
May 28th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
The light bulb changes the whole image.
May 28th, 2024
katy
ace
FAV Someday this one will be famous!
May 28th, 2024
Steve Chappell
Lovely
ace
Lovely
May 28th, 2024
