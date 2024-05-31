Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4808
52 Week Challenge 2024 Sunflare
It was THE perfect day to catch a shot of the sun peeking through the leaves today- so I took one!
31st May 2024
31st May 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9954
photos
193
followers
204
following
1317% complete
View this month »
4801
4802
4803
4804
4805
4806
4807
4808
Latest from all albums
4805
4806
4897
4898
4807
4899
247
4808
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
31st May 2024 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sunlight
,
silhouette
,
theme-may2024
,
sunny-date
eDorre
ace
And it is a beauty
June 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close