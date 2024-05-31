Previous
52 Week Challenge 2024 Sunflare by olivetreeann
Photo 4808

52 Week Challenge 2024 Sunflare

It was THE perfect day to catch a shot of the sun peeking through the leaves today- so I took one!
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1317% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre ace
And it is a beauty
June 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise