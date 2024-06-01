Hug a Tree

We toured Grey Towers today. It was the summer home of the Pinchot family for many years. They eventually donated the majority of the home and the majority of the land to the National Park Service. You can take tours of both the mansion (named Grey Towers) and the grounds which are truly beautiful. This tree was planted by Gifford Pinchot, son of James Pinchot who built the home, who is credited with starting the National Forest Service with the help of President Theodore Roosevelt. It is over 100 years old and has to be at least two stories high! It was the perfect subject for today's prompt and the first post of the 30 Days Wild challenge.