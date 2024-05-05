Halfway There

Does anyone remember Triptiks? They're probably a thing of the past now since our phones can give us directions to pretty much anywhere in the world! This one is a souvenir from the trip Christopher and I took to see the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. (In reality we saw nothing in Atlanta- we went down to see the quarter-final soccer game between Nigeria and Mexico in Birmingham, Alabama. We love saying we saw the Gold Medal winners that year even though they hadn't won it yet. Nigeria in case you wanted to know.)