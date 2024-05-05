Previous
Halfway There by olivetreeann
Photo 4873

Halfway There

Does anyone remember Triptiks? They're probably a thing of the past now since our phones can give us directions to pretty much anywhere in the world! This one is a souvenir from the trip Christopher and I took to see the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. (In reality we saw nothing in Atlanta- we went down to see the quarter-final soccer game between Nigeria and Mexico in Birmingham, Alabama. We love saying we saw the Gold Medal winners that year even though they hadn't won it yet. Nigeria in case you wanted to know.)
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
You can still get triptiks. I used to get them all the time when my mother and I went on trips. I think Jim and I used them once or twice too.
May 5th, 2024  
Kathy ace
They were very helpful and I used them a few times. Best used if one's not going the fastest, most direct way but wants to see some sights along the way. This brings back good memories of road trips gone by.
May 5th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Great half and half - and what a useful travel aide!
May 5th, 2024  
katy ace
I totally remember them! I didn’t know they were still doing them in 1996! Had I known you then I would totally have traveled to Birmingham to see you!
May 5th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great combo of the two challenges - I don’t remember Triptik tho
May 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise