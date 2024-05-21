Sign up
Photo 4798
Bad Feather Day
Getting a quick post in before my evening meeting starts.
I took this a few days ago. In spite of this little fellow looking grumpy in this shot, he was actually singing his little heart out in between curious glimpses my way.
21st May 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
bird
carolina wren
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! bless , he wanted your approval ,
May 21st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Too cute.
May 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Terrific capture
May 21st, 2024
katy
ace
terrific close up of this little cutie!
May 21st, 2024
