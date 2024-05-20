Previous
Playing Around with Color and Texture by olivetreeann
Playing Around with Color and Texture

The title is self-explanatory!
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Joan Robillard
Neat
May 20th, 2024  
Annie D
Fabulous result 👏 🌟
May 20th, 2024  
Babs
I like this one, very clever.
May 20th, 2024  
Islandgirl
Well done!
May 20th, 2024  
katy
Love the variety of colors and textures! Well done, Ann
May 20th, 2024  
Kartia
Oh I love this one Ann, so cheerful.
May 20th, 2024  
