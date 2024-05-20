Sign up
Previous
Photo 4797
Playing Around with Color and Texture
The title is self-explanatory!
20th May 2024
20th May 24
6
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9931
photos
194
followers
203
following
1314% complete
Views
11
Comments
6
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
20th May 2024 8:52am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
colors
,
macro
,
patterns
,
texture
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
May 20th, 2024
Annie D
ace
Fabulous result 👏 🌟
May 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
I like this one, very clever.
May 20th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Well done!
May 20th, 2024
katy
ace
Love the variety of colors and textures! Well done, Ann
May 20th, 2024
Kartia
ace
Oh I love this one Ann, so cheerful.
May 20th, 2024
