Previous
Photo 4799
More of the Moon
You know me and moon shots (o:
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
3
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9935
photos
194
followers
203
following
1314% complete
View this month »
Tags
moon
,
moon shot
,
it's not black and white
Lesley
ace
Amazing!
May 23rd, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Perfection!
May 23rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Perfect!
May 23rd, 2024
