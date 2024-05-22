Previous
Half a Jar of Ai Marmalade by olivetreeann
Photo 4890

Half a Jar of Ai Marmalade

I had planned to pick up a jar of marmalade for the monthly word but forgot! "Not to worry" I thought, "I've got oranges and lemons, and I'll put a shot together, like I'm making it. No more oranges!! Well, then why not give Ai a shot. It came up with some nice suggestions. This was my favorite and I modified it for the half and half challenge by cropping it, and then added a texture in the background for a little interest and depth. Technically, it's not my picture, but desperate times call for Ai!
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1339% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wow an interesting and nice result!
May 23rd, 2024  
KV ace
Nice results… a lot depends on what words you enter as to the results you get… this works well.
May 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise