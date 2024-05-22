Half a Jar of Ai Marmalade

I had planned to pick up a jar of marmalade for the monthly word but forgot! "Not to worry" I thought, "I've got oranges and lemons, and I'll put a shot together, like I'm making it. No more oranges!! Well, then why not give Ai a shot. It came up with some nice suggestions. This was my favorite and I modified it for the half and half challenge by cropping it, and then added a texture in the background for a little interest and depth. Technically, it's not my picture, but desperate times call for Ai!