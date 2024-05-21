Previous
Halfway to Mopping the Floor by olivetreeann
Photo 4889

Halfway to Mopping the Floor

Either way you slice it, it's half and half. And it's a really good dust mop too!

Getting a quick post in before my evening meeting starts.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
1339% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice one and certainly a h/h !
May 21st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool half and half shot.
May 21st, 2024  
katy ace
I love the unique choice of subject What a great shot of it Ann
May 21st, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
A fun half and half. I might enjoy it more if it weren’t reminding me that I need to mop my kitchen floor too.
May 22nd, 2024  
