Photo 4889
Halfway to Mopping the Floor
Either way you slice it, it's half and half. And it's a really good dust mop too!
Getting a quick post in before my evening meeting starts.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
4
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9933
photos
194
followers
203
following
1339% complete
Tags
mop
,
may24words
,
mayhalf-2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice one and certainly a h/h !
May 21st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool half and half shot.
May 21st, 2024
katy
ace
I love the unique choice of subject What a great shot of it Ann
May 21st, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
A fun half and half. I might enjoy it more if it weren’t reminding me that I need to mop my kitchen floor too.
May 22nd, 2024
