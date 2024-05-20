Sign up
Previous
Photo 4888
It Only Takes a Minute
Word of the day- minute- and it only took me about half a minute to come up with this boring presentation of the word in a half and half format.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9931
photos
194
followers
203
following
Tags
clock
,
timer
,
may24words
,
mayhalf-2024
katy
ace
I think you did a remarkable job. It’s a perfect depiction of the word and to put it in half-and-half as well is a terrific accomplishment.
May 20th, 2024
