It Only Takes a Minute by olivetreeann
It Only Takes a Minute

Word of the day- minute- and it only took me about half a minute to come up with this boring presentation of the word in a half and half format.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
I think you did a remarkable job. It’s a perfect depiction of the word and to put it in half-and-half as well is a terrific accomplishment.
May 20th, 2024  
