WWYD 228 by olivetreeann
Photo 4779

WWYD 228

Having some composite fun with the WWYD photo today.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Ann H. LeFevre

olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

katy
FAV. Let me go withdraw my entry now.
May 3rd, 2024  
Karen
Brilliant work, Ann - very nice! Thank you for entering.
May 3rd, 2024  
gloria jones
Most excellent...!
May 3rd, 2024  
