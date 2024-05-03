Previous
Abstract 79 by olivetreeann
Photo 4780

Abstract 79

For the current abstract challenge.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
nice patterns and colors
May 4th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh very nice!
May 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise