Photo 4870
Not Even Half a Dollar Here
Money in the side pocket of my car which I use for parking meters when I'm in Stroudsburg or as change when I go through a drive-thru.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
money
,
coins
,
may24words
,
mayhalf-2024
Dorothy
ace
Good one.
May 3rd, 2024
katy
ace
A rather unique subject for a half-and-half photo
May 3rd, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
It looks very rich pickings here! Not even 1/2 dollar though!
May 3rd, 2024
KWind
ace
Nice close up!
May 3rd, 2024
