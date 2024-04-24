Previous
Time Whispers Like the Wind, Scatters Like the Birds and Comes to a Halt with Worn Out Gears by olivetreeann
Photo 4771

Time Whispers Like the Wind, Scatters Like the Birds and Comes to a Halt with Worn Out Gears

A little composite fun using the inside of the bank vault as the base. Don't ask about the title- it doesn't mean anything!
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
eDorre ace
Love the colors and textures
April 24th, 2024  
