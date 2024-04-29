Previous
Maid of the Woods

This wooden statue stood by the road in front of a group of vacation cabins. She had a mate, but his wooden face had not survived the elements as well as hers did.
katy ace
Very rustic, looking statue. It’s a shame the other one didn’t fare as well.
April 30th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
She is still quite stunning!
April 30th, 2024  
