Kathy @randystreat suggested when I posted these chairs last week that they might look better without the processing I'd added to them. I'd already been playing around with a couple of other approaches and showed one of them to my photo critique group. So, this is take number 3- a combo Kathy and the group's suggestions as well as my "gut" telling me "less is more". What do you think? You can see last week's version by looking at the calendar view. It will show up directly above this one.