Previous
Photo 4782
Black and White 89
The color version just looked kind of blah to me but I liked what this black and white application did and it gave me something to submit for the current black and white challenge too.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
4
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
4th May 2024 3:30pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
apples
,
flatlay
,
bw-89
,
52wc-2024-w19
Kathy
ace
I like this artistic effect.
May 5th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice like it😊
May 5th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Very arty
May 5th, 2024
katy
ace
FAV Terrific, and black-and-white Ann. I really like the composition.
May 5th, 2024
