Previous
Black and White 89 by olivetreeann
Photo 4782

Black and White 89

The color version just looked kind of blah to me but I liked what this black and white application did and it gave me something to submit for the current black and white challenge too.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1310% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I like this artistic effect.
May 5th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice like it😊
May 5th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Very arty
May 5th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV Terrific, and black-and-white Ann. I really like the composition.
May 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise