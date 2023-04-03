Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4475
Contemplating the Universe
A look through the inside of the plastic packaging piece resulted in this bit of Annfoolery with the "Space Guy."
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9052
photos
212
followers
213
following
1226% complete
View this month »
4468
4469
4470
4471
4472
4473
4474
4475
Latest from all albums
4381
4472
4473
4382
4383
4474
4384
4475
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
2nd April 2023 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
space
,
annfoolery
,
30-shot2023
katy
ace
FAV I like the results and the futuristic processing
April 4th, 2023
KWind
ace
Great shot!
April 4th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Totally cool. Love the creativity.
April 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close