FOR 2024-29

Yesterday I stood by one of our church members as she said good-bye to her husband and watched him pass from this world to the next. I wrote this for her today but it will be a while before I can give it to her as her mourning is great.



I said good-bye to you today with loving tears

and a heavy heart.

I saw no reason to continue your pain so that I

could cling to your silent body.



Where will I go from here since

there is no going forward with you

and no turning back?



I said good-bye to you

but for now

there is no hello for me.



A day of greeting for me will come

but today

I said good-bye.



It seemed appropriate to end the month with a symbol of hope and comfort, which in time, comes to all who mourn.