FOR 2024-29

Yesterday I stood by one of our church members as she said good-bye to her husband and watched him pass from this world to the next. I wrote this for her today but it will be a while before I can give it to her as her mourning is great.
I said good-bye to you today with loving tears
and a heavy heart.
I saw no reason to continue your pain so that I
could cling to your silent body.
Where will I go from here since
there is no going forward with you
and no turning back?
I said good-bye to you
but for now
there is no hello for me.
A day of greeting for me will come
but today
I said good-bye.
It seemed appropriate to end the month with a symbol of hope and comfort, which in time, comes to all who mourn.