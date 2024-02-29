Previous
FOR 2024-29 by olivetreeann
Yesterday I stood by one of our church members as she said good-bye to her husband and watched him pass from this world to the next. I wrote this for her today but it will be a while before I can give it to her as her mourning is great.

I said good-bye to you today with loving tears
and a heavy heart.
I saw no reason to continue your pain so that I
could cling to your silent body.

Where will I go from here since
there is no going forward with you
and no turning back?

I said good-bye to you
but for now
there is no hello for me.

A day of greeting for me will come
but today
I said good-bye.

It seemed appropriate to end the month with a symbol of hope and comfort, which in time, comes to all who mourn.
Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
L. H. ace
Thank you so much, Ann, for being by her side and your poem.
March 1st, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Great pov and poem!
March 1st, 2024  
