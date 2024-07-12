Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4941
Cool in the Summer- Warm in the Winter
It's too hot here to fire up the fire place but come winter this one will heat the bedroom nicely. Taken last month at the Marie Zimmerman house.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10041
photos
192
followers
203
following
1353% complete
View this month »
4934
4935
4936
4937
4938
4939
4940
4941
Latest from all albums
4847
4938
4848
4939
4849
4940
4941
4850
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
15th June 2024 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fireplace
,
marie zimmerman house
,
july2024words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close