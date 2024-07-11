Sign up
Photo 4940
Land or Sea or Sea and Land
I'm trying out some new effects recently added to my photo processing program. I used this one as a layer on the original shot to get this texture. The image is from May when I went to Maine to visit with Joan.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10039
photos
192
followers
204
following
1353% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
7th May 2023 2:42pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ocean
,
shoreline
,
july2024words
Dixie Goode
ace
Yummy. I love these colors and I love seascapes
July 12th, 2024
