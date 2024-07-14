Previous
The Trojan Silhouette by olivetreeann
The Trojan Silhouette

Today's opposites were indoors/outdoors, so I went with an indoor shot from the Marie Zimmerman house. I liked the way the light came in through the window and outlined the chair.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Perfect shot for the theme. Love the light variations!
July 15th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
An indoor shot but you can see the outdoors too
July 15th, 2024  
