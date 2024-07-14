Sign up
Photo 4943
The Trojan Silhouette
Today's opposites were indoors/outdoors, so I went with an indoor shot from the Marie Zimmerman house. I liked the way the light came in through the window and outlined the chair.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
chair
,
desk
,
silhouette
,
july24words
,
marie zimmerman house
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Perfect shot for the theme. Love the light variations!
July 15th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
An indoor shot but you can see the outdoors too
July 15th, 2024
