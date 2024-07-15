Sign up
Photo 4944
A Little Purple Flower Caught My Eye
You can see both the seeds and the flower of this little purple wildflower that caught my attention at the Pleasant Ridge Farm last month.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
seeds
,
wildflower
,
july24words
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very pretty details.
July 16th, 2024
