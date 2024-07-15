Previous
A Little Purple Flower Caught My Eye by olivetreeann
A Little Purple Flower Caught My Eye

You can see both the seeds and the flower of this little purple wildflower that caught my attention at the Pleasant Ridge Farm last month.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
LManning (Laura) ace
Very pretty details.
July 16th, 2024  
