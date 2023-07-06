Bench donated in remembrance of the late Diana, Princess of Wales

Today saw us visiting Althorp House, the ancestral childhood home of the late Diana, Princess of Wales. This beautiful bench was given to the current 9th Earl Spencer, Charles, her brother who now resides at the House, by the tenants and employees of the estate. Once a year the House is open to visitors between 1 July and 31 August and is well worth a visit. No photos allowed in the actual House but the grounds and exterior of the house are fair game! I'm guessing the flowers were laid for her birthday which was on 1 July.