Previous
10 / 365
beetle
Spotted this colourful beetle on the Ridgeway, Swindon whilst on a walk with my daughter and her dog. I'm pretty pleased considering I only had my zoom lens on the camera. I wonder what he would have
looked like using my macro lens?
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
1
0
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
13th July 2023 10:00am
Tags
bug
beetle
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
July 13th, 2023
