kettle bell by ollyfran
kettle bell

I always wondered how these kettle bells worked. I reckon the exercise comes in lifting to the proper place to keep the door open and then lifting it away when you want the door closed! Yep...I got it sussed!
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again.
