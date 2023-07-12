Sign up
kettle bell
I always wondered how these kettle bells worked. I reckon the exercise comes in lifting to the proper place to keep the door open and then lifting it away when you want the door closed! Yep...I got it sussed!
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
exercise
,
weight
,
kettle bell
,
door stop
