Fords Hospital courtyard, Coventry

Fords Hospital is a Grade 1 listed building in Coventry built in 1509, the same year King Henry VIII came to the throne. It was built as almshouses to home 5 elderly men and a lady housekeeper. Some years later, having expanded due to financial endowments it was expanded to accommodate 11 couples. Now it is home to 5 residents "of good character" Yes, still in use as homes over 500 years later. I'd love to see inside one of these homes. During the 2nd world war, in the Coventry Blitz, it took a direct hit and was badly damaged but it was restored using original material wherever possible. The view you see in the photo shows the courtyard which was used to film an episode of Dr Who (whilst David Tennant was the Doctor) in 2006.... kind of bringing the 16th century right up to date to the 21st century! There are some pretty gardens for the residents to relax in.