bee on flower 3 by ollyfran
17 / 365

bee on flower 3

Really enjoyable day at Coton Manor Gardens and Cottesbrooke Hall and after what seems like a million photos of bees on flowers, I got one I was pretty happy with!
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
4% complete

