Previous
28 / 365
the poser
This little guy came down the tree, looked at me and then sat down ready for his photoshoot! So cute
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
0
0
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
30th July 2023 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
squirrel
,
posing
,
grey squirrel
