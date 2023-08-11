Sign up
39 / 365
inside belvoir castle
This castle is just as stunning inside as it is on the outside. This is the drawing room with the most ornate ceilings and cornices.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
39
photos
11
followers
20
following
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
1
365
NIKON D3500
10th August 2023 11:00am
ceiling
castle
ornate
belvoir
drawing room
belvoir castle
