My name is Dennis...see below to find out how I got it!

This is my Dad - 97 today, still fiercely independant! Despite his age and failing mobility he still lives alone (having lost Mum 2 years ago) and cooks his own meals, does his own washing and ironing and gets cross because he "can't do the things I used to"!!

Today he told us how he got his name. Just as he was born a double decker bus passed the house ....it was a DENNIS bus...hence his name is Dennis.

I feel eternally grateful that a Focker plane wasn't flying overhead!!!!