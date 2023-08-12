Previous
My name is Dennis...see below to find out how I got it! by ollyfran
My name is Dennis...see below to find out how I got it!

This is my Dad - 97 today, still fiercely independant! Despite his age and failing mobility he still lives alone (having lost Mum 2 years ago) and cooks his own meals, does his own washing and ironing and gets cross because he "can't do the things I used to"!!
Today he told us how he got his name. Just as he was born a double decker bus passed the house ....it was a DENNIS bus...hence his name is Dennis.
I feel eternally grateful that a Focker plane wasn't flying overhead!!!!
Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
