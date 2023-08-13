Previous
surprise flower by ollyfran
surprise flower

This beautiful flower popped up quite unexpectedly in the garden. Such a nice surprise
Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
carol white ace
A lovely surprise, very pretty
August 13th, 2023  
