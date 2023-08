checking out the rememberance walls

We were at the National Memorial Arboretum today with our 11 year old granddaughter, seen here checking out some of the 16000 names of servicemen and women who have lost their lives SINCE World War 2. Most have lost their lives in conflicts or to terrorist attacks. One name that most of us will remember is Lee Rigby, an unarmed, off duty 25 year old soldier, who was firstly run over by a car, then stabbed and hacked to death by terrorists, Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale.