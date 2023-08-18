shot at dawn

Another wonderful memorial in the National Memorial Arboretum. This one depicts a WW1 soldier who was convicted of deserting and whose punishment was to be "shot at dawn" These men were traumatised by their war experiences and suffering from PTSD. Each of the posts represented a soldier who was shot. In front of the sculpture are 6 fir trees (out of shot) representing the executioners. It is a very poignant piece made even more so by the fact that these men were eventually pardoned after their medical condition was recognised.