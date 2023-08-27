Previous
field of wheat by ollyfran
field of wheat

This wheat is probably ready for harvesting now, if it hasn't already been done. Photo taken a few weeks ago but it's been a very busy day!
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
carol white ace
Nicely captured
August 27th, 2023  
