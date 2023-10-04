Previous
tree bark by ollyfran
93 / 365

tree bark

I really love the texture of tree bark
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
25% complete

