Previous
103 / 365
Our front door hahaha!!!
The beautiful Stoneleigh Abbey front entrance. The symmetry is impressive
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
1
0
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
103
photos
28
followers
41
following
28% complete
View this month »
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
1
1
365
NIKON D3500
2nd October 2023 12:29pm
symmetry
,
front
,
entrance
,
stoneleigh abbey
Beverley
ace
Very impressive abbey, lovely shot
October 14th, 2023
