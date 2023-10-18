Sign up
107 / 365
Bridesmaid
This was my eldest granddaughter, bridesmaid to her Mummy and Daddy in Paphos, Cyprus, looking totally gorgeous....not that I'm biased of course!!!!
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
wedding
,
bouquet
,
bridesmaid
,
cyprus
,
paphos
carol white
ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
October 18th, 2023
