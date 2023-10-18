Previous
Bridesmaid by ollyfran
107 / 365

Bridesmaid

This was my eldest granddaughter, bridesmaid to her Mummy and Daddy in Paphos, Cyprus, looking totally gorgeous....not that I'm biased of course!!!!
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
October 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise