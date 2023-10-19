Sign up
Previous
108 / 365
Candlelight
The way the candle had melted made me think this was an electric flickering "candle" but when I got up close it was obvious it was the real thing! I love the holder against the wood panelling
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
OPPO Find X5 Lite
Taken
19th October 2023 3:33pm
Tags
candle
flame
wood
candlelight
panelling
