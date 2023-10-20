Poundbury house, taken on a much better day than today!

Poundbury is the brain child of King Charles III while he was still Prince Charles. There are many restrictions as to what you can or can't do with your property in Poundbury but it has a lot of charm and unusual features. There are no yellow lines on the roads. Parking is allowed virtually everywhere. The house in the photo was absolutely delightful. There are many different styles and sizes and private and social houses are indistinguishable in style and there is a mixture of both within most of the streets. In Poundbury, the idea is that your daily needs are met on your doorstep or in a 10-minute walk. There's pockets of independent shops, butchers, dentists, and vets which are all in walking distance. It has a very different feel about it. It is very quiet and very clean. It's a fascinating place, well worth visiting and if you sit down near the "village green" you will probably be lucky enough to chat to a resident who will be very happy to tell you all about living there.