121 / 365
autumn acer
I love acers and their incredibly coloured foliage
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
3
2
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Tags
autumn
,
acer
,
fill the frame
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful!
November 1st, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely color
November 1st, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful colours and textures, beautifully captured. We don't have them here unfortunately.
November 1st, 2023
