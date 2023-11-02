Previous
everything seems brighter when you look up by ollyfran
everything seems brighter when you look up

Sky and autumn leaves....worth looking up for
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Peter Dulis ace
nice
November 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
November 2nd, 2023  
