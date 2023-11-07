Previous
Just a walk in the park by ollyfran
Just a walk in the park

Spencer Park, Coventry.
I walked from home to town which means I get the pleasure of walking through 2 lovely parks in Coventry, the other being The War Memorial Park. Takes about an hour but makes it such a nice stroll!
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely pathway
November 7th, 2023  
