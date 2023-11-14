Sign up
Previous
134 / 365
a welcoming fire
Always so nice to sit beside a real log fire...especially when it includes a glass of wine! This was taken at the pub!
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Tags
fire
,
logs
,
flames
John Falconer
ace
Lovely capture.
November 14th, 2023
