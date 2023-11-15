Sign up
Previous
135 / 365
Lunchtime
I don't think I'd fancy eating upside down but this little fella was there for at least 15 minutes before getting upright again
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Tags
squirrel
,
eating
Judith Johnson
ace
What a cheeky squirrel. Great capture
November 15th, 2023
