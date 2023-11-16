Previous
Boa Vista, Cape Verde by ollyfran
Boa Vista, Cape Verde

Beautiful Boa Vista. If you have never been, it is just like being on a deserted island. The beach goes on forever and it is just soft golden sand with hardly anyone on it. Great if you just need a chill out holiday
Linda Godwin
Beautifully taken within the frame!
November 19th, 2023  
