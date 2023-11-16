Sign up
136 / 365
Boa Vista, Cape Verde
Beautiful Boa Vista. If you have never been, it is just like being on a deserted island. The beach goes on forever and it is just soft golden sand with hardly anyone on it. Great if you just need a chill out holiday
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Photo Details
Tags
sand
beach
cape verde
boa vista
Linda Godwin
Beautifully taken within the frame!
November 19th, 2023
