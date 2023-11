The Knife Angel

This sculpture was created with knives either confiscated or hande in to the police during an amnesty to get knives off the streets and try to reduce knife crime.



The Knife Angel is a contemporary sculpture formed of 100,000 knives created by artist Alfie Bradley and the British Ironworks Centre, based in Oswestry, England. Completed in 2018, the structure of the angel stands at 27 ft tall.