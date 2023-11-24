Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
144 / 365
spiky plant
No idea what sort of plant this is but it just drew me in.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
144
photos
34
followers
43
following
39% complete
View this month »
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
23rd November 2023 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
autumn
,
spikes
Judith Johnson
ace
Super sharp close up. It's called burdock. (Remember dandelion and burdock?)
November 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close