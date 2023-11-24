Previous
spiky plant by ollyfran
spiky plant

No idea what sort of plant this is but it just drew me in.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Judith Johnson ace
Super sharp close up. It's called burdock. (Remember dandelion and burdock?)
November 24th, 2023  
