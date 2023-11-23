Sign up
143 / 365
bill and ben the flowerpot men
These cute little guys were outside the almshouses in Stoneleigh village
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Tags
stoneleigh
flowerpot men
gloria jones
ace
Great find and capture
November 23rd, 2023
Beverley
ace
Such fun to see, what I really like is the tub with the pansy ‘Little Weed’ in the middle. Wonderful
November 23rd, 2023
