parakeet breakfast time

We walked into our room on Lanzarote and headed straight for the balcony. Right in front of us flew a group of green parakeets. That was the start of a 2 week long friendship....providing we had Tuc biscuits or apple....and they let us know which they preferred each day! We were able to hand feed them each time they turned up on our balcony rail. I hope the next visitors enjoyed the priviledge of getting up close and personal